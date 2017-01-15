Main Menu

  3. The Seldoms — Jan. 27 and 28

The Seldoms — Jan. 27 and 28

Out on the Town January 15,2017

Chicago-based dance company The Seldoms is dedicated to bringing its audiences innovative dance that provokes deep thought and understanding of real-world issues. This show combines spoken word, sound design, video, and an installation of a wall of 75 suspended chairs. The performance happens on Jan. 27 and 28 at 8 p.m. at the Frederic March Play Circle in Wisconsin Union Theater, 800 Langdon St. in Madison. Tickets are $20. 608-265-2787 or union.wisc.edu

Tags Frederic March Play Circle in Wisconsin Union Theater The Seldoms

Wisconsin Gazette

Related articles

Newsletter

Community News

Log In / Register

Log In

Find us on Facebook