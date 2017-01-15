Riverwest FemFest — Jan. 18 to 22

Riverwest FemFest is an annual community music and arts festival celebrating — through music, art, and poetry — the powerful and positive impact women, femmes, and feminine-identifying groups can have on each other and the community. FemFest is also a fundraiser, with proceeds this year going to the Coalition for Justice, the Milwaukee Women’s Center and Pathfinders Milwaukee. The festival runs Jan. 18–22 at various times and venues (see website for performer, show time and venue details). A full-fest pass is available for $40 and includes entry to all festival performances and events including art gallery, makers fair, workshops, and film showcase during the entire festival. rwfemfest.com