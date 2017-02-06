Main Menu

  4. Resist and Defend: Links and other resources for activists

Resist and Defend: Links and other resources for activists

Guides

> Indivisible Guide for effectively lobbying lawmakers — at the congressional level and the local level.

News

> Democracy Now independent global news.

National groups

> American Civil Liberties Union.

> Planned Parenthood national.

> Council on American Islamic Relations.

> Indivisible Front Range Resistance.

> Human Rights Campaign.

> End Citizens United, fighting for reform.

> American Federation of Teachers.

> NextGen Climate.

> MoveOn.org.

> StudentDebtCrisis.org.

> Win Without War.

> Media Matters for America.

> NAACP.

> United We Dream.

> AFL-CIO.

> Organic Consumers Association.

> 350.org.

> Sierra Club.

> National Audubon Society.

Wisconsin

> ACLU of Wisconsin.

> Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

> Voces de la Frontera.

> Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

> Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters.

> Wisconsin Network for Peace and Justice.

Campaigns, movement work

> State Sen. Chris Larson’s ResistHateWi.com petition.

> Women’s March on Washington.

> Movement to Oppose Trump Mailing List.

> United State of Women.

Blogs

> Robert Reich blog posts.

Other resources

> Countable, your government made simple.

Have a recommendation for this page? Please email lmneff@wisconsingazette.com with the details.

