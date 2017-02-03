Tesla co-founder to speak at MREA’s Energy Fair

The Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) announced that JB Straubel, chief technical officer and co-founder of Tesla, will deliver a keynote address in celebration of the 28th Annual Energy Fair.

Straubel will speak on the main stage at 6:00 p.m. on June 17. He will be available for a Q&A session after his keynote address, and will also drive a solar-powered remote control car in the fair’s Green Mini Demo Derby.

Tesla is at the forefront of electric vehicle and battery storage technology. The company first came to fame when it put all-electric vehicle technology on the map as a realistic way of eliminating carbon emissions as a byproduct of transportation.

“Advancements in clean energy technology are a bright spot in the US economy with more people now employed in solar energy than the oil and gas industry,” said Nick Hylla, MREA’s executive director. “Tesla is a global leader in this market and is inspiring the US clean tech industry. JB Straubel is a big part of that success. One of the foremost challenges of growing this industry domestically is workforce development. Having grown up in Wisconsin, JB can be an inspiration to a new generation of innovators and engineers in our region.”

Straubel is an inventor on over 30 patents covering most areas of Tesla’s core battery, motor, and controls systems.

“Having JB Straubel speak at the Energy Fair is so exciting because Tesla has seen an unprecedented amount of interest from people across the country,” said Allison Lindquist, MREA Events Coordinator. “People uniting to support a clean energy solution — that is what the Energy Fair is all about.”

The MREA’s 28th Annual Energy Fair runs from June 16 to 18, featuring more than 200 exhibitors and workshops related to clean energy and sustainable living.

For more information, visit theenergyfair.org.