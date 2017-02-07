Milwaukee Public Schools, along with the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission, Milwaukee Bucks and Running Rebels, will launch a Midnight Basketball League Feb. 7 at Bradley Technology and Trade High School.

The Midnight Basketball League is part of the new MPS C.A.R.E.S. (Community and Recreation Engaging Students) initiative, which was announced in October.

Milwaukee Public Schools will host three 10-week Midnight Leagues at Bradley Tech.

The first league will start March 1 and each league will serve 80 to 100 players.

MPS has worked with partners in planning the league as a way to engage and support young men and connect them to community resources in Milwaukee.

“This is about more than just basketball,” said Darienne Driver, superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools. “We want our community and young people to know that we have our doors open for them and that we are here to help support them.”

MPS is working with Running Rebels to bring community-based organizations and resources to participants during the league so young men can access a variety of programs including employment services, driver’s license recovery, child support services and other options.

In addition to resources, the league also supports positive police and community relations. The Milwaukee Police Department will provide mentoring opportunities for young men during the leagues.

The Milwaukee Bucks have played a role in the formation of the Midnight Basketball League and will continue to support the league tips off in the coming weeks.

Bucks forward John Henson said in a news release, “I am honored to be part of this important initiative.”

“Creating meaningful improvement in the relationship between the youth and young adults of Milwaukee and the local police is significant. It is our hope that the city’s Midnight Basketball League will be an avenue for all of us to learn from each other, gain insight from different perspectives and help build a level of trust and respect.”

