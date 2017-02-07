Milwaukee Women’s Film Festival sets dates for second year

The second Milwaukee Women’s Film Festival is currently accepting submissions for its second year.

The festival will happen Sept. 8 to 10 at the Underground Collaborative, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., beneath the Grand Avenue Mall in Milwaukee. The festival’s goal is to showcase local and worldwide films that celebrate women in film. Male directors whose films feature at least one female lead are also welcome to submit.

The festival will kick off with an opening night short and film, and an opening night party afterwards.

Last year there were two Jury Awards and two Audience Awards, with Women Outward Bound winning the Jury Award for Best Film, and Vici winning for Best Short. The Audience Award winners were A Song For You and Texting: A Love Story for Best Film and Best Short.

For more information, visit filmfreeway.com/festival/milwaukeewomensfilmfestival or milwaukeewomensfilmfestival.com