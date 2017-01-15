Main Menu

Pablove 8 — Jan. 28

Out on the Town January 15,2017

Pablove 8 is a special evening to benefit The Pablove Foundation and improve the lives of children with cancer. The show features Goran (of The Gufs) with Willy Porter and Carmen Nickerson, and special guests KT Tunstall, Chris Porterfield and Brett Newski. The event happens on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. at Turner Hall Ballroom, 1040 N. 4th St. in Milwaukee. Tickets are $25 or $50 for VIP seating and “meet and greet.” 414-286-3663 or pabsttheater.org

