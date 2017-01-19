Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown win two “Best of Milwaukee” awards

Milwaukee-based trial and litigation law firm Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown came in first place in the Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee 2016 contest in the categories of “Lawyer-Criminal Defense” and “Lawyer-Divorce.”

The Shepherd Express started the Best of Milwaukee contest in the early 1990s and is the city’s largest “best-of” contest, as ranked by the number of voters. The people of Milwaukee select all contest winners.

For more information, visit grgblaw.com.