‘Champions for Change’ honors ACLU of Wisconsin’s Chris Ahmuty

Community Shares of Greater Milwaukee will honor Chris Ahmuty of the Wisconsin ACLU, as well as three others, at its Champions for Change reception. The annual event honors individuals, organizations and businesses working to make greater Milwaukee a better place to live, work and play.

Ahmuty recently retired from the ACLU of Wisconsin after 33 years with the organization. His tenure there included numerous lawsuits challenging government abuse of power, special attention to the rights of society’s most vulnerable, and expansion of the affiliate’s programs, especially youth development.

“I don’t think anyone has done more for civil liberties in Wisconsin than Chris Ahmuty,” said Kristin Hansen, development director at ACLU of Wisconsin.

Ahmuty has worked on issues of voting rights, LGBT rights, marriage equality, racial justice, transit equity, and police accountability throughout his career.

Other honorees include Forest County Potawatomi and Chairman Gus Frank, TRUE Skool, and the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

Champions for Change will be held Feb. 7 at The Point, 906 S. Barclay St. in Milwaukee, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Single tickets are $35, available here, with sponsorship opportunities also available.

For more information, email Jorna Taylor at jornat@communitysharesmke.org or visit communitysharesmke.org.