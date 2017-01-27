Ongoing activism in the post-Trump era

Jamakaya, Contributing writer

I’m glad I still have my Obamacare insurance policy given the whiplash I experienced in the days after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The despair that set in after Trump’s sour, bellicose inaugural address was lifted considerably by the outpouring of millions around the world for the Women’s Marches on Jan. 21. My old feminist heart was flooded with hope at such a massive display of support for equality and social justice.

I was then wrenched from that celebration by Trump’s umpteenth attack on the press. In an appearance at CIA headquarters, he falsely accused the media of sabotaging his relationship with the CIA and misrepresenting the attendance at his inauguration. During his pity party, he mumbled defensively: “I’m, like, a smart person.”

Hillary Clinton was being diplomatic when she said Trump was “temperamentally unfit” to be president. He is nuts — pathetically insecure, vindictive and a habitual liar. His personality disorders are reminiscent of Richard Nixon, who resigned in 1974 under threat of impeachment after his corruption was exposed by the press.

I’m not sure Trump will complete his term. He’s too unstable. He is either going to have a breakdown or a stroke, or he is going to be impeached. Right now, he’s itching for a fight — and if polls don’t go his way, he’s liable to start lobbing missiles and working his supporters into a patriotic frenzy.

But instead of waiting for Armageddon, let’s organize. The networks established through the Women’s March can play a key role in future mobilizations.

There are immediate battles to fight over Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court and the GOP’s plans to destroy reproductive freedom, voting rights, environmental protections and our major safety-net programs. There are likely to be more defeats than victories at first.

Yet these attacks also provide opportunities to expand the coalition gathered for the Women’s Marches. Older Americans and people with disabilities will be harmed the most by cuts to or privatization of Social Security and Medicaid/Medicare. If millennials reject the “divide and conquer” tactic used to cast doubt on the viability of those programs, a powerful political bond could be forged between generations.

Sooner than later, working class Trump voters will grasp that his cabinet of billionaires is not going to help them. Americans will never become more prosperous with a Labor Secretary opposed to unions and the minimum wage. Nor can Americans advance economically when the GOP refuses to do anything to relieve the burden of college loans or to reduce the cost of higher education. A Justice Department run by a racist is no Department of Justice.

Bridging class, race and generational divides involves dialogue and painstaking organizational work. Implementing a truly progressive agenda for all Americans requires new candidates to take the risk of running for public offices on local, state and federal levels.

I hope the spirit of the Women’s Marches inspires men and women of conscience to commit to this ongoing activism. To see our way through to a post-Trump era, we must all roll up our sleeves and do whatever we can.