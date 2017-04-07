The Set List

THE FLAMING LIPS

7 p.m. April 21 at the Orpheum Theatre in Madison; $42.50, VIP Package $142.50; madisonorpheum.com

The Flaming Lips formed in Oklahoma City in 1983. The group is known for its lush, multi-layered, psychedelic rock arrangements, with elements of space rock — and unusual song and album titles. The band’s elaborate live shows feature costumes, balloons, puppets, video projections, complex stage light configurations, large amounts of confetti and frontman Wayne Coyne’s signature man-sized plastic bubble, in which he traverses the audience. The Grammy-winning group is touring behind its latest release, 2017’s Oczy Mlody.

BRIAN WILSON PRESENTS ‘PET SOUNDS: THE FINAL PERFORMANCES’

8 p.m. April 19 at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee; $35 to $125; pabsttheater.org

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of what many consider one of the most groundbreaking albums of all time, Pet Sounds, Brian Wilson will perform the album in its entirety one last time on this tour. Former bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin will join Wilson onstage to perform the album, along with other favorites from the Beach Boys catalog.

IshDARR

8 p.m. April 12 at Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee; $15; pabsttheater.org

Milwaukee rapper IshDARR got his start while still in high school, uploading his early songs online and building a following while doing his homework. He draws comparisons to Lupe Fiasco, Vince Staples and Isaiah Rashad. In 2014, he released The Better Life EP, which included the single “POPS,” featuring Rina. His debut album, Old Soul Young Spirit, arrived in 2015, featuring the track “Too Bad.” A year later, IshDARR released his sophomore full-length, Broken Hearts & Bankrolls.

TAYLOR HICKS

8 p.m. April 12 at Shank Hall in Milwaukee; $25; shankhall.com

Winner of the fifth season of American Idol, Taylor Hicks is known for his energetic stage performances, which earned him a following of dedicated fans, dubbed the “Soul Patrol.” In addition to his music, he has also performed on Broadway in 2008 and on a national tour in 2009 in Grease, playing Teen Angel. Hicks has done residencies at Bally’s and Paris in Las Vegas.

CHARLIE HUNTER TRIO

8 p.m. April 9 at The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee in Milwaukee; $20; pabsttheater.orgJazz-funk guitarist Charlie Hunter first hit the music scene in the early ’90s and has played with groups such as Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy, Garage A Trois and T.J. Kirk. He also performs solo and with his Charlie Hunter Trio. Hunter has worked with artists such as Norah Jones, D’Angelo, Mos Def and many others. Heavy on groove and improvisation, Hunter favors custom-made, seven- and eight-string guitars, which allow him to simultaneously play basslines, rhythm and solos.

GGOOLLDD

9 p.m. April 13 at The Cactus Club in Milwaukee; $12; cactusclubmilwaukee.com

Milwaukee’s own GGOOLLDD delivers a dreamy synth-pop sound with a stylish, theatrical look. The group previously sold out Turner Hall Ballroom in January, one of just two Milwaukee bands to headline and sell out the venue since 2000. Detroit-based Tart opens the show.