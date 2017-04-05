SSBL Milwaukee expands LGBTQ+ sports in southeast Wisconsin

SSBL Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s oldest LGBTQ+ sports league, will expand its sports offerings for the LGBTQ+ community and allies in 2017.

Growing beyond the traditional summer season of slow-pitch softball, SSBL Milwaukee will add its first ever Women’s Division of slow-pitch softball and coed kickball for the summer. Coed softball will be available in the fall of 2017 and Dodgeball will be made available in Winter 2017-18.

“SSBL Milwaukee has been a place for sports for the LGBTQ+ community for 40 years,” said SSBL Commissioner Eric Peterson. “Our players and teams know that there this is a need in the community for a place to play and experience more sports possibilities. We are excited to be offering three different divisions of softball and two new sports — kickball and dodgeball.”

League members voted to expand the SSBL organization from a single sport league for softball to a multiple sport organization during the 2016-17 offseason. Kickball and dodgeball, along with expanded softball offerings, are the first expansion sports requested by the community in surveys done by SSBL. The sports will be open to all people and teams, regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

Softball will begin on April 29 with the traditional Summer Open Season. Teams will play 20 games in the season through July 8 on Saturdays at Wilson Park, 1601 W. Howard Ave. in Milwaukee. The new Women’s Division, for those who identify their gender as female, will play on Monday nights at Wilson Park beginning on May 8 and ending in early August. Teams and players are invited to register for either or both of the seasons. Kickball will play on Saturdays at Wilson Park beginning in mid-July. Registration will open near the time of Milwaukee PrideFest. Dodgeball and Fall Softball registration and season details will be forthcoming.

“Everyone that wants to play has a place to play in our league,” Peterson said. “Now is the time for your team to get registered for summer softball or if you need a team, register as a free agent. We will find you a team. Joining now opens the door to a great social atmosphere and includes travel opportunities for tournaments across North America.”

For more information, including registration, and sponsorship opportunities for businesses or organizations, visit ssblmilwaukee.com.