FCC’s temporary waiver will help track bomb threats against Jewish community centers

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer

U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer says after his push, the Federal Communications Commission agreed to grant a temporary emergency waiver to all Jewish Community Centers that have been targeted as part of the recent wave of bomb threats.

“I applaud the FCC’s decision to grant a special waiver to targeted JCCs, which will help us track down and identify perpetrators making threatening calls that frighten communities and waste the precious resources of local law enforcement,” Schumer said. “Already, one suspect has been taken into custody and I am hopeful (the) decision will help catch and deter any future copycats. All communities and entities targeted by intimidation and fear deserve access to all of the tools needed to ensure these criminals are brought to justice. I stand united with the members of the Jewish community in Westchester, on Long Island, in Staten Island — and with every community across America targeted by hate — against fear, intolerance and intimidation.”

Since the beginning of 2017, there have been at least 69 incidents targeting 54 JCCs in 27 states.

Earlier this month, over the course of just one day, bomb threats were simultaneously made to JCCs in 11 states across the country.

In his letter to the FCC, Schumer said these centers need valuable intel to help stop the threats and thwart these phony calls that have a real economic and psychic impact.

Here’s a copy of Schumer’s letter: