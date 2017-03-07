Media event March 7 will discuss available federal tax credits for Milwaukee County residents

Main Menu

Community, News March 07,2017

Citizen Action of Wisconsin and County Executive Chris Abele will hold a news conference today, March 7 at 1 p.m., to discuss $90 million in additional revenue that could enter the local economy if all eligible Milwaukee County residents claim large tax rebates targeted to working families. Data showing the amount of money on the table will be released for all Greater Milwaukee communities.

“There is a growing recognition that our communities cannot thrive when workers hold lower-wage economy-busting jobs,” Citizen Action of Wisconsin said in a prepared statement. “When working families can afford the basics, they are able to spend money at local businesses, generating more jobs and more prosperity. The Earned Income Tax Credit and other federal credits boost the income of moderate income workers, boosting the local economy.”

The event takes place at the Milwaukee County Courthouse Lobby, 901 N. 9th St. in Milwaukee, and will be in English and Spanish. Speakers include Robert Kraig, executive director, Citizen Action of Wisconsin; Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele; and Luz Sosa, organizer, Citizen Action/Acción Ciudadana.

For more information, visit citizenactionwi.org

