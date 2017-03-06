Main Menu

  3. Senate Democratic leader calls on Justice to investigate Russia’s ties to Trump associates

Senate Democratic leader calls on Justice to investigate Russia’s ties to Trump associates

Reuters and WiG reports
Featured, Featured News, News, Political, Tracking Trump, World March 06,2017

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called on the Department of Justice’s inspector general to probe any possible political interference in its investigation of contacts between President Donald Trump’s associates and Russia.

In a letter to the department’s inspector, Schumer, D-New York, urged an “immediate investigation into whether there has been any political interference with an ongoing … investigation related to President Trump’s campaign, transition and administration’s contacts with the Russian Federation and attempts of Russia to interfere with the 2016 United States election.”

 

Tags Campaign Chuck Schumer Donald Trump election investigation justice department political interference russia russian federation White House

WiG Wire

Related articles

Trump hotel may be political capital of the nation’s capital
Featured, Featured News, News, Political, Tracking Trump March 06,2017
Supreme Court sends transgender rights case back to lower court
Featured, Featured News, LGBT, National, News, Tracking Trump March 06,2017
Trump signs revised executive order for travel ban, reaction to ban 2.0
Featured, Featured News, News, Political, Tracking Trump, World March 06,2017

Newsletter

Community News

Log In / Register

Log In

Find us on Facebook