State Sen. Taylor to host criminal justice events for Black History Month

As part of a month-long program of celebration and appreciation for Black History Month, Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) will be hosting events focused on criminal justice from Feb. 20 to 24. The events seek to highlight the continued disparities in the criminal justice system as well as obstacles to successful re-entry. The Senator will host the following events in Milwaukee:

Feb. 14

7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

WPRI presentation – Unlocking Potential: Giving hope to prisoners

Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee

Feb. 20

5:30 p.m.

Movie Screening: 13th

Wisconsin African American Women’s Center (WAAW Center), 3020 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee

Feb. 21

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

State of Justice System Presentation, WAAW Center

Feb. 22

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Navigating the DOC, WAAW Center

5:30 p.m.

Read-in: Let’s Break the Pipeline to Prison

MPL Martin Luther King Library, 310 W. Locust St., Milwaukee

Feb. 23

5:30 p.m.

Panel discussion with DOC’s Division of Juvenile Corrections, WAAW Center

Feb. 24

5:30 p.m.

Movie screening: 53206, WAAW Center

Feb. 25 and 26

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Making a Slave: A Play by Voices of a Fatherless Child

606 W. Concordia Ave., Milwaukee

All events are open to the public. Members of the media are invited to attend.

For more information, visit legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/04/taylor