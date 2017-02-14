State Sen. Taylor to host criminal justice events for Black History Month

Main Menu
As part of a month-long program of celebration and appreciation for Black History Month, Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) will be hosting events focused on criminal justice from Feb. 20 to 24. The events seek to highlight the continued disparities in the criminal justice system as well as obstacles to successful re-entry. The Senator will host the following events in Milwaukee:
Feb. 14
7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
WPRI presentation – Unlocking Potential: Giving hope to prisoners
Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee
Feb. 20
5:30 p.m.
Movie Screening: 13th
Wisconsin African American Women’s Center (WAAW Center), 3020 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee
Feb. 21
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
State of Justice System Presentation, WAAW Center
Feb. 22
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Navigating the DOC, WAAW Center
5:30 p.m.
Read-in: Let’s Break the Pipeline to Prison
MPL Martin Luther King Library, 310 W. Locust St., Milwaukee
Feb. 23
5:30 p.m.
Panel discussion with DOC’s Division of Juvenile Corrections, WAAW Center
Feb. 24
5:30 p.m.
Movie screening: 53206, WAAW Center
Feb. 25 and 26
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Making a Slave: A Play by Voices of a Fatherless Child
606 W. Concordia Ave., Milwaukee
All events are open to the public. Members of the media are invited to attend.
For more information, visit legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/04/taylor