Lawyers guild organizing day of action to protest Trump’s agenda

The Wisconsin Gazette
Featured, Featured News, News, Political, Progressive, Social Justice, Tracking Trump February 13,2017

The National Lawyers Guild  is organizing a day of action for the legal community to show solidarity in the fight against “the new regime and its white supremacist agenda.”

On Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. EST, lawyers, legal workers, law students and law professors will gather in front of courthouses across the country in coordination with the nationwide #GeneralStrike planned for the same day.

“We are facing unprecedented attacks on our most fundamental human rights and are seeing the unfolding of authoritarianism before our eyes. The legal community has no choice but to show up, to defend our communities and to fight back by holding our institutions accountable,” said NLG president and LatinoJustice PRLDEF associate counsel Natasha Lycia Ora Bannan.

A statement from the guild said: “In the three weeks since Donald Trump has taken office, we have seen a flurry of executive orders targeting immigrants and intensifying law enforcement; racist, unqualified millionaires appointed to the nation’s highest positions; assaults on the press and ‘alternative facts’ presented as truth. However, we have also witnessed communities engaging in profound organizing and direct action — from the streets to airports and schools — to reject the current administration and disrupt business as usual. On Feb. 17, we’re taking the resistance to courthouses.”

A total of 25 legal organizations are participating in the event as co-sponsors, representing immigration, racial justice, mass incarceration, LGBTQIA rights and civil liberties and human rights.

Thus far, #LawStrikesBack actions have been planned at courthouses in 10 cities, with more expected in additional locations.

“It is crucial for the legal community to come together to provide support for resistance movements against the current administration. We must fight back against the legitimization of racial and religious bigotry, xenophobia, Islamophobia and misogyny that violate the core principles of democracy,” said NLG executive director Pooja Gehi.

#LawStrikesBack Local Actions planned as of Feb. 13:
Boston, MA
Chicago, IL
Detroit, MI 
Harrisburg, PA
New York, NY
Portland, OR
Philadelphia, PA
Providence, RI
St. Louis, MO
Tucson, AZ

#LawStrikesBack Sponsors participants as of Feb. 13:
National Lawyers Guild
Abolitionist Law Center
Black and Pink
Black Movement Law Project
Center for Constitutional Rights
Civil Liberties Defense Center
Defending Dissent Foundation/Bill of Rights Defense Committee
Human Rights Defense Center
LatinoJustice PRLDEF
Law4BlackLives
Law at the Margins
MetroLALSA
National Conference of Black Lawyers- Michigan Chapter
National Conference of Black Lawyers- NYC Chapter
National Immigration Project
National Jericho Movement
New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU)
Palestine Legal
People’s Law Office
Sugar Law Center for Social and Economic Justice
Sylvia Rivera Law Project
TGI Justice Project (TGIJP)
UAW Local 2325-Assoc. of Legal Aid Attorneys
Water Protector Legal Collective
Wind of the Spirit Immigrant Resource Center

Lisa Neff

Lisa Neff is senior news editor for the Wisconsin Gazette.

