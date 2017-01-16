Main Menu

Village Playhouse presents ‘Facing the Finding: A Mirror in Three Acts’ — Jan. 13 to 21

Out on the Town January 16,2017

Village Playhouse presents Facing the Finding: A Mirror in Three Acts, running Jan. 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd St. in West Allis. The show deals with the idea that change will come only when we turn the mirror around and face the darkness, bias and fear in ourselves. Admission is available for a minimum donation of $10 per ticket. (See article for more information) 414-207-4879 or villageplayhouse.org

Wisconsin Gazette

Entertainment, Featured Entertainment, Stage January 13,2017

Community News

