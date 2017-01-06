Milwaukee Art Museum names Simpson new creative director

The Milwaukee Art Museum announced the hiring of Casie Simpson as creative director. In the newly created role, Simpson will work with the museum’s leadership team to develop a comprehensive brand identity to engage museum audiences and deepen community connections.

Simpson will also oversee the design department, bringing a wealth of graphic design and management experience to the museum, including her most recent work as creative director for the Museum of Contemporary Art Jacksonville. She earned a BFA in graphic design in 2005 from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“Casie brings to us invaluable experience in graphic design, creative direction, brand development and digital marketing,” said Marcelle Polednik, PhD, Donna and Donald Baumgartner director. “The entire team is excited to work with Casie as we develop a more confident, engaging and dynamic visual representation of our institution, one that reflects and complements the multi-faceted, energetic artistic program of the Milwaukee Art Museum. We hope to reimagine the Museum’s creative approach in a way that allows us to share our passion for the visual arts with a broader audience and the entire community.”

For more information, visit mam.org.