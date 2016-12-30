Planned Parenthood: We’re facing the fight of our lives

Tanya Atkinson, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin

This year, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin celebrated 80 years of providing high quality, affordable care.

We have been there for women, men and families during some of the most important and intimate moments of their lives.

Today, PPWI is the largest, most-trusted nonprofit reproductive health care provider in Wisconsin and operates 21 health centers, which provide thousands of people with compassionate, highquality health care — from honest sex education to breast and cervical cancer screenings; STD testing, treatment and prevention; personalized birth control; well-woman check-ups; referrals for prenatal care; mammograms; and adoption, as well as safe, legal abortion services at two locations.

As the incoming president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, I look forward to building on this legacy of care to ensure our patients and communities are safe, healthy and strong.

With the recent election of a new administration that is opposed to women’s health and equality, we know that we are facing the fight of our lives to continue to provide the compassionate care Wisconsin relies on.

From the beginning, Planned Parenthood has faced challenges and attacks from people opposed to our mission to provide expert reproductive health care, no matter what.

Through every attack, we’ve come out stronger.

We’re going to use that strength to lead in the coming days, months and years — for the patients who rely on us and for our allies across progressive movements. Here’s what you can do to help:

Speak out against hate

Planned Parenthood’s patients are from all walks of life. They are immigrants, Muslim, Black, Latin and LGBTQ — and they all deserve access to health care in a safe and welcoming place.

Wherever you are, declare your rejection of hate and your solidarity with these communities.

Show that you believe every single person is deserving of respect, dignity and equal rights under the law.

Talk with people about why Planned Parenthood is important to you

One in five women has trusted Planned Parenthood for health care at some point in their lives.

Odds are that everybody knows someone who has benefited from Planned Parenthood.

Sharing experiences with PP with your friends and family is an important way to build connections and understanding about the services and value of this organization.

Volunteer with Planned Parenthood

Volunteers play a key role in making sure we can ensure that family planning and other vital reproductive and health care information are available in communities across the state.

Moving forward, your continued engagement is more important than ever. Together, we are strong. We are powerful. And we are never, ever giving up. Sign up at ppawi.org/volunteer.

Make an appointment for health care at Planned Parenthood

You can support Planned Parenthood by making your next reproductive health care appointment at your local Planned Parenthood health center.

Need birth control?

A well-woman exam?

STD tests?

We can help you with that and more.

Make an appointment online at ppwi.org.

Sign up for action alert emails

Join our email network to stay on top of the issues and learn how to get involved with campaigns that advance and protect reproductive health.

Sign up at ppawi.org/getinvolved.

Share your story

You have the power to stand up for Planned Parenthood by sharing your experiences.

Tell us what Planned Parenthood means to you at ppawi.org/ story.

Donate to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin

The work to protect Planned Parenthood patients’ access to care starts now.

Your support is more important than ever. Donate to support Planned Parenthood health centers at ppwi.org/donate.

Tanya Atkinson is the incoming president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.