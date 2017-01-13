Main Menu

Milwaukee Paranormal Conference presents ‘Friday the 13th Fest Part II’ — Jan. 13

Out on the Town January 13,2017

The Milwaukee Paranormal Conference presents Friday the 13th Fest Part II: Dirty Thirties Carnival, taking place Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. at Riverwest Public House, 815 E. Locust in Milwaukee. Admission is $7. The event features a classical carnival theme with music by The MilBillies (bluegrass), as well as performances from Skully Sati (burlesque), Nina Nazir (belly dance), Jeanette Daft (sword) and Dimitra (live serpent). There will also be a mini-reptile zoo with a sampling of animals from the Fox Valley Herpetological Society. milwaukeeparacon.com

Wisconsin Gazette

