Cats Rule Cat Club hosting ‘Chilli Cats’ show in Racine

Community, Lifestyle, Pets January 10,2017

Cats Rule Cat Club, associated with The International Cat Association, holds its 3rd annual “Chilli Cats” cat show on Jan. 14 at the Racine Civic Center – Memorial Hall, 72 7th St. in Racine. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The show features a large variety of pedigree cats, as well as other felines. Kindred Kitties will have cats and kittens for adoption. Attendees can learn the characteristics of various breeds while watching the judging.

Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors (65 plus) and $3 for kids (8 and under). Parking at the Civic Center is $2.50. For more information, visit catsrulecatclub.com.

Tags Cats Rule Cat Club Kindred Kitties The International Cat Association

Wisconsin Gazette

Community News

