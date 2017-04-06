Compiled by Louis Weisberg

“There is more than circumstantial evidence now … and is very much worthy of investigation.”

— U.S. REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, speaking on MSNBC about information he’s seen from the FBI investigation into Donald Trump’s ties to Russian operatives seeking to defeat Hillary Clinton.

“It’s a bizarre situation and, what I think, the reason why I’m calling for this select committee or a special committee, is I think that this back-and-forth and what the American people have found out so far that no longer does the Congress have credibility to handle this alone. … And I don’t say that lightly.”

— U.S. SEN. JOHN MCCAIN, R-Ariz., telling MSNBC’s Greta Van Susteren that the actions of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., destroyed the credibility of the congressional probe of the Trump team’s relationship with Russia.

“I am a strong black woman. I cannot be intimidated.”

—U.S. REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-Calif., responding to Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, who ridiculed her hair as a “James Brown wig.”

“Mike Pence went from yesterday’s forum on empowering women to today leading a group of male politicians in a vote to take away access to birth control and cancer screenings.”

— DAWN LAGUENS, executive vice president of Planned Parenthood, in a statement following Mike Pence’s tie-breaking vote allowing the federal government to defund Planned Parenthood’s health care services. The organization already was barred from receiving federal funds for abortion services.

“When you are given immunity, that means you probably committed a crime.”

— MIKE FLYNN, the former National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump, speaking last year on MSNBC. Flynn has offered to testify in ongoing federal and congressional investigations into Russia’s meddling in the U.S. presidential elections — but only if he is granted immunity.

“We must take care of our own. We must have universal healthcare.”

— DONALD TRUMP, writing in his 2000 book The America We Deserve.

“I would say not to conflate lack of public denouncement with silence.”

— IVANKA TRUMP, responding in a conversation with CBS’ Gayle King to critics who accuse her of sitting silent on important political issues that affect women. Ivanka Trump is now an official “adviser” to her father.