Police refer more charges against UW-Madison student accused of sexual assaults

The AP
Featured News, News, Wisconsin April 05,2017

Police have referred more charges to prosecutors against a UW-Madison student already accused of sexually assaulting and harassing nearly a dozen women.

Alec Cook of Edina, Minnesota, currently faces 21 counts involving 10 women going back to March 2015.

UW-Madison Police said in a statement this week that officers recently learned of a 2014 incident between Cook and a female student in a UW dorm.

They referred charges of false imprisonment and disorderly conduct to Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne this week. The release said the incident is under investigation and no further information was available.

Ozanne said he hadn’t seen the referral. Cook’s attorney, Chris Van Wagner, said he’ll wait for Ozanne to make a charging decision and then tackle it in the context of that case.

Associated Press

