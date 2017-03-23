Wisconsin non-profit Community Care celebrates 40-year anniversary

Community Care, a non-profit organization providing health care and long-term care to Wisconsin seniors and adults with disabilities, kicks off the celebration of its 40-year anniversary March 23.

The company is premiering a celebratory video to be broadcast across all 17 of its locations. The video features employees, program participants and company leadership, and is also available to view on Community Care’s home page.

Community Care has grown from a nursing home alternative in Milwaukee County to three programs funded by Medicare and Medicaid (PACE, Partnership and Family care) serving more than 10,000 people in 14 different counties, including multiple locations across the Greater Milwaukee area.

“This celebration is truly a celebration of our members’ health, happiness and well-being – a celebration of lives extended, enriched and enjoyed,” said Community Care CEO Kenneth Munson. “People who work at Community Care recognize their work as not simply a job, but also as a mission to assist those most in need of help.”