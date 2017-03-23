Citizen Action of Wisconsin holding health care vote watch vigil March 23

Citizen Action of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals are hosting a watch vigil of the U.S. House health care vote that will take place late Thursday afternoon and early evening, March 23.

The Milwaukee Health Care Vote Watch Vigil will be at Zak’s Cafe, 231 S. 2nd St. in Milwaukee, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and is open to the media.

The event brings together health care advocates, medical professionals, and interested citizens to witness the historic vote, and based on the outcome to chart next steps in the campaign to guarantee affordable health care to everyone.

If the House Affordable Care Act replacement bill passes on Thursday, it is expected to be taken up by the U.S Senate next Tuesday.

For more information, visit citizenactionwi.org.