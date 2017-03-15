The Wisconsin Gazette

About 250 people from Illinois and Wisconsin assembled outside House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office in Racine March 14 to demand he drop his health care repeal plan.

The demonstration took place days after the Congressional Budget Office’s analysis showed the House GOP health plan would cause 24 million Americans to lose their health coverage.

People from Fair Economy Illinois and the Jane Addams Senior Caucus joined with members of Citizen Action of Wisconsin — all People’s Action organizations — and with SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans.

Protesters marched from Racine’s Monument Square on Main Street to Ryan’s office with cans of dog and cat food — the kind of lunch organizers say some seniors will have if House Republicans pass their health plan is passed.

Outside the speaker’s office, people shared stories and fears of living without health insurance.

Reggie Griffin, of Chicago, is in his 70s and works as a home caregiver. He said he would be devastated by the defunding of Medicare because of chronic health conditions. “I want to live a life of dignity,” Griffin said, according to a news release from organizers of the protest. “There are some members of Congress, like Speaker Paul Ryan, who think I don’t deserve to live with dignity.”

“This is a huge test for our democracy, because the Republican repeal can’t survive once the people understand it’s true implications,” said Robert Kraig, executive director for Citizen Action of Wisconsin.

“This attack on seniors and families will devastate Midwest communities. It is irresponsible and ruthless,” added Anna Marin, manager of civic engagement for the Jane Addams Senior Caucus.

One of the speakers at yesterday’s action, Tammy Wolfgram, is a small business owner from Hartland.

Before the passage of the Affordable Care Act, Wolfgram, her husband and her daughter could not find any health insurance company that would sell them coverage because all three had pre-existing conditions.

She said they struggled to afford costly insurance with high deductibles on Wisconsin’s high-risk pool.

“If ACA is repealed, I don’t know what we will do,” Wolfgram said.

A report by the Congressional Budget Office released this week shows 14 million people will lose their insurance coverage by next year and 24 million by 2026.

“Anyone who believed GOP promises that people would still have health insurance under the Republican repeal plan now know that they were lied to; they are going to be left out in the cold,” said LeeAnn Hall, co-director of People’s Action and executive committee member of Health Care for America Now.