Rep. Pocan announces Feb. 18 town hall in Madison

Community, News, Political, Regional, Wisconsin February 15,2017

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (WI-02) will hold a town hall to discuss his work in Congress and field questions from attendees. Pocan invites constituents to attend the town hall to share their ideas and concerns.

The town hall takes place Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. at South Central Federation of Labor, Room 201, 1602 Park St. #228, in Madison.

The current political situation in Washington D.C. has led to a major increase in calls and questions from constituents and Rep. Pocan believes it is more important than ever to be accessible to his constituents.

This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is required.

Wisconsin Gazette

