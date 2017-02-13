Milwaukee County looking for owners of unclaimed funds

Milwaukee County Treasurer David Cullen is asking for the assistance of Milwaukee County residents to help locate the owners of more than $1.8 million in unclaimed funds.

“The Treasurer’s Office has the job of finding the rightful owners of these funds and getting the money back to them,” Cullen said. “The $1.8 million in unclaimed funds is a great deal of money, and it belongs to the people who, in these difficult times, could use the money to help make ends meet. We are continuing to explore new ways to reach potential claimants with information about these unclaimed funds, and could use the help of Milwaukee County citizens to find them.”

To find out about who is entitled to this unclaimed money, information about the names and amounts can be accessed on the County Treasurer’s website, county.milwaukee.gov. Enter “unclaimed funds” in the site search field and follow the instructions for viewing the list, downloading and filing a claim form.

A printed copy of the 2017 listing and forms to file claims for the money will also be available at the Ready Reference section of all Milwaukee Public Libraries. Claim forms must be notarized and submitted to the Treasurer’s Office with a copy of a valid photo ID.