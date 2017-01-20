Milwaukee County Exec Abele joins Brown County’s Streckenbach in Packers wager

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele joined Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach in betting on a Packers victory in the NFC Championship game this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

In a friendly wager with Fulton County Chairman John Eaves, Streckenbach is putting up bratwurst from Maplewood Meats, beer from the Titletown Brewery and cheese products from Farm Fresh Ron’s Cheese. Eaves will put up several cases of Coke from the world’s largest beverage maker; peach cobbler from Pascal’s Restaurant; and chili dogs from The Varsity, the world’s largest drive-in restaurant.

Abele is joining the bet and sweetening the deal by adding in a case of Schlitz, “the beer that made Milwaukee famous,” and sausages from Usingers.

“Watching the Packers this season has been a whole lot of fun for our entire state and a great reminder that our shared values of hard work, dedication, and teamwork are a winning combination on the football field and in our communities,” said Abele. “I’m happy to join my friend County Executive Troy Streckenbach in showing support for the Packers. I have the utmost confidence that Aaron Rodgers and Co. will be able to R-E-L-A-X and keep winning.”

“The Packers are more than just Green Bay or Brown County’s team, they are Wisconsin’s team,” said Streckenbach. “I am supportive of this collaborative effort because when the Packers do well, Wisconsin does well.”

