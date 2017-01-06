Five O’Clock Steakhouse launches food drive for Hunger Task Force Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s Five O’Clock Steakhouse recently launched its winter food drive benefiting Hunger Task Force Milwaukee.

Guests who donate a bag of non-perishable food items on Tuesdays to Fridays through April 14, 2017, receive $15 credit towards dinner the evening they dine at Five O’Clock Steakhouse.

Guests who share a photo on social media, tagging @FiveOClockSteak and @HungerTaskForce.mke using #fighthunger, will receive an additional $5 off dinner.

“Hunger Task Force is Milwaukee’s only completely free food bank providing resources for more than 54,000 meals each month,” said Stelio Kalkounos, managing partner of Five O’Clock Steakhouse. “We are excited to kick off 2017 by partnering with them for another food drive. Customers can enjoy a great evening at Milwaukee’s top steakhouse, while helping to provide meals for Milwaukee residents in need.”

​For more information, visit FiveOClockSteakhouse.com.