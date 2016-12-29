To our dear online readers: We are aware of the technical issues wisconsingazette.com has been experiencing lately. We are working diligently to transition to a new and much more improved platform, and sincerely appreciate your patience, and understanding!

Main Menu

  4. Milwaukee’s Growing Power hosts winter market

Milwaukee’s Growing Power hosts winter market

The Wisconsin Gazette
Community, Dining, Environment, Featured Lifestyle, Lifestyle, Milwaukee, Wellness December 29,2016

Since mid-fall, the fourth annual Growing Power Winter Market has been taking place in Milwaukee.

The second half of the 2016-17 winter market season will begin Jan. 7 at 5500 W. Silver Spring Drive.

Growing Power, an urban farm, has earned national recognition for its mission to provide equal access to healthy, high-quality, safe and affordable food for all people in the communities in which they live.

A Growing Power goal  is to bring together vendors from Milwaukee and the surrounding area to form a local market where the Silver Spring community can shop for fruits and veggies, as well as handmade crafts, goods and products.

Founding vendors include Lopez Bakery, Vadose Orchid Jewelry, River of Dreams Meats and Don the Farmer.

New vendors are joining the market every week.

If you go …

 

What: Growing Power Winter Market.

Where: 5500 W. Silver Spring Drive, Milwaukee.

When: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, through March 25.

Tags food fresh growing power lifestyle markets milwaukee produce silver spring supplies winter wisconsin

Wisconsin Gazette

Related articles

Timber company’s sand plants would destroy Wisconsin wetlands
Environment, Featured, Featured News, News, Wisconsin December 28,2016
Tougher drunken driving law takes effect Jan. 1
Featured, Featured News, News, Wisconsin December 28,2016
Jeannie Gaffigan on family and finding her way
Entertainment, Featured Entertainment, Screen, Stage December 28,2016

Newsletter

Community News

Log In / Register

Log In

Find us on Facebook