Out ‘n about with Elle: Challenge Party to benefit LGBT organizations

Anne Curley, Contributing writer

Save the Date for the Challenge Party

It’s one of the most glamorous annual events on the LGBT social calendar in Milwaukee. But while it’s been held every year since 1989, the Challenge Party has attracted virtually no attention outside the LGBT community — and very little within it. It’s been strictly a word-of-mouth, by-invitation-only affair that nonetheless has raised over $1 million for community causes.

The affair easily meets its target attendance of 125 people. Guests are mainly LGBT professionals and retirees who pay $300–$1,000 per person to rub elbows at a different, high-end residence each year. Their checks are made directly payable to one of the event’s designated recipients, with the “challengers” covering all of the event’s costs.

This year’s beneficiaries will be the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Diverse & Resilient, the UW-Milwaukee LGBT Resource Center and the Holton Street Clinic. The party will take place at the gorgeous Wahl Avenue home of Greg and Betsy Myers on the Milwaukee’s east side.

“Save the date” cards were scheduled to go out in mid-April for the party June 16.

The event was established by Ed Hashek, Gary Hollander, Terry Hueneke, Dana Levan and Jim Miersma — the original challengers. By 2017, 55 individuals had served as challengers. Fortunately for their fellow hosts, perennial challengers Sal Zizzo — owner of The Trysting Place restaurant in Menomonee Falls — and Steph Zilli — a principal with the Zilli Hospitality Group — provide free-flowing liquor and sumptuous hors d’oeuvres at or below cost. Other 2017 challengers are April Calvert, Chris Chambliss, Sue Haertel, Peter Larson, Dale Leifker, Patrick Mutsune, Wendell Perkins and Emily Phillips.

Last year, the party gained a bit more visibility with the establishment of a website, mkechallengeparty.com. Check it out for more information or to request an invitation. Having attended for the past five years, I can assure you it’s a very special event!

Why not ‘Make a Promise’ April 22?

The annual Make A Promise Gala has come a long way since 1986, when a group of gay men gathered at a dinner party to raise money for the fight against AIDS. That night, they promised to repeat the event every year until a cure for AIDS was found.

Unfortunately, the event is still needed.

Fortunately, attendance has grown dramatically, making the gala one of the largest LGBT galas of the year, with attendance that typically nears 1,000 people.

This year’s gala is April 22 in the Wisconsin Center ballroom and surrounding space. Tickets are $85–$200, with proceeds supporting the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin. The event theme, “Strike A Pose,” was inspired by Madonna’s 1990 video for “Vogue” — and presumably by the fact that special guests include Carlton Wilborn and Salim Gauwloos, two of the dancers made famous by Madonna’s Blond Ambition Tour that year. Both long-term HIV survivors, the pair are national advocates in the fight against AIDS. They will receive the ARCW Courage Award at the gala. Receiving the Philanthropy Award is Michael Bersch, longtime AIDS Walk Wisconsin fundraiser, donor and leader. Gilead Sciences, the first company to offer medication used in PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), will receive the Leadership Award.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit arcw.org.

Check out Holton Street Clinic’s remodeled digs

Holton Street Clinic, long committed to serving the LGBT community, will show off its recently renovated space at 3251 N. Holton St. 4–7 p.m. April 26. Stop by to take a tour, learn more about clinic service, enjoy light refreshments and mingle with board members and staff. Call 414-264-8800 for more information.