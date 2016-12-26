To our dear online readers: We are aware of the technical issues wisconsingazette.com has been experiencing lately. We are working diligently to transition to a new and much more improved platform, and sincerely appreciate your patience, and understanding!

Main Menu

  5. Record number of eagle and osprey nests in Wisconsin

Record number of eagle and osprey nests in Wisconsin

The Ap
Environment, Featured, Featured News, News, Wisconsin December 26,2016

Wisconsin wildlife officials say they’ve counted a record number of occupied eagle and osprey nests this year.

Aerial survey results released Tuesday show 1,504 occupied eagle nests, which is 39 more than last year, and 558 occupied osprey nests — 16 more than last year, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

“The recovery of bald eagles in Wisconsin is a great conservation success story and one that more Wisconsin residents are seeing up close as eagles expand into new territories,” said Drew Feldkirchner, director of the natural heritage conservation program for the state.

The state’s osprey population dramatically declined between the 1950s and the early 1970s as shoreline habitat was developed.

Today, 75 percent of state osprey nests are built on platforms erected on utility poles, cellphone towers and other tall structures.

“We’re also very pleased to see osprey numbers continue to climb and appreciate our partnership with utility companies and other partners to provide artificial nesting platforms for these birds,” Feldkirchner said.

State Department of Natural Resources pilots conducted the survey in March and April.

The state said it didn’t conduct a second aerial survey as in past springs to gauge reproductive success because the populations are healthy and growing and resources are being shifted to survey other non-game species, the State Journal reported.

 

Tags birding Eagle endangered endangered species natural resourses nesting osprey population species state wildlife wisconsin
mm

Associated Press

Related articles

Brewing company in Chippewa Falls creates anniversary brew
Dining, Featured, Featured Lifestyle, Lifestyle, Wisconsin December 23,2016
Cities with Nativity scenes ignore takedown demands
Featured, Featured News, National, News, Political, Viral December 23,2016
Wisconsin citizens want legislative maps redrawn before next state elections
Featured, Featured News, News, Political, Wisconsin December 22,2016

Newsletter

Community News

Log In / Register

Log In

Find us on Facebook