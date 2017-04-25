Widow of slayed Racine man wants ban of hollow-point bullets

The AP

A southeast Wisconsin woman whose husband was killed while delivering food wants to pursue a ban on the hollow-point bullets that police say contributed to his death.

James Norris was gunned down in March 2016 while delivering food in Racine, The Journal Times reported. Twenty-eight-year-old Alex Adams is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery in the incident.

Authorities say a surveillance video from a Wal-Mart in Mount Pleasant shows Adams buying the hollow-point ammunition used in the crime.

Norris’ widow, Stacy Blevins, said she wants Wal-Mart to stop selling the ammunition or do background checks for buyers.

“The guy bought the ammunition from Wal-Mart that killed him,” Blevins said. “You don’t buy hollow-point bullets unless you meant to kill him.”

Charles Crowson, a spokesman for the Arkansas-based retailer, says hollow-point bullets will continue to be sold.

“The ammunition we carry is legal and in demand for self-defense and sport shooting among our customers,” Crowson said. “At this time, we don’t plan to remove the items.”

Wisconsin Democrats proposed a bill in 2013 following mass shooting at a school in Newtown, Connecticut. Authorities said Adam Lanza, the shooter, wanted to use bullets designed to inflict the maximum amount of damage.

The bill would’ve made possessing the bullets a Class H felony with up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The proposal failed to pass and died in committee after a public outcry from the hunting community.

Blevins still hopes that something can be done to ease the city’s gun violence.

“I need justice for Jimmy,” Blevins said.