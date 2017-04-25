Main Menu

Signs go up in Racine marking Frank Lloyd Wright Trail

The AP
Signs have gone up in Racine to guide visitors to buildings designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

The signs are part of the state-sponsored Frank Lloyd Wright Trail, which highlights Wright-designed buildings throughout his home state of Wisconsin.

The Racine Journal Times reports the buildings highlighted in Racine County include the administration building at the global headquarters of the SC Johnson Co., and Wingspread, on Lake Michigan, which was designed as a home for a grandson of the founder of SC Johnson.

Wright, considered America’s best-known architect, was born in 1867 in Richland Center.

Wisconsin has 41 Wright-designed sites in all. The 200-mile self-guided trail was announced last year. The trail signs — inspired by Wright’s spare, geometric aesthetics and style — are going up in nine counties.

Associated Press

