Zakir Hussain brings Indian music to multiple genres

Wade Vonasek, Staff writer

Madison hosts a world music legend in April when Indian tabla maestro Zakir Hussain comes to town for a night of Indian music.

Accompanying him will be young gun Rahul Sharma playing santoor.

Though grounded in traditional music, Hussain has stretched his creative boundaries playing the tabla — a barrel-shaped set of two small drums, slightly different in size and shape, indigenous to South Asian music.

In addition to accompanying many of India’s greatest classical musicians and dancers, he has also played with artists such as Planet Drum with Mickey Hart (Grateful Dead), George Harrison, Yo-Yo Ma, Van Morrison and Pharoah Sanders.

Rahul Sharma plays the Kashmiri santoor — an ancient version of hammered dulcimer. He studied with his father, famous Indian musician Shivkumar Sharma, and has collaborated with artists as diverse as saxophonist Kenny G and electronica group Deep Forest.

Hussain says Sharma brings in more of the contemporary elements of improvising to Indian music — using sound techniques, electronic elements and making the instrument sound more present and prominent.

“I’m surprised the last couple of times we’ve played as to certain things he’s added in his playing which did not exist in his father’s playing,” says Hussain. “I’m hoping that more such surprises will come up onstage, because that’s what the fun is.”

Charting his own path

Hussain has had a long and storied career in music. He started to bang on the drums when he was 3 years old and started touring as a 12-year-old.

“I took to it like a fish to water … it was one way to be close to my dad,” Hussain says.

His father and first teacher Alla Rakha was considered one of the greatest tabla players of the 20th century in India. He accompanied renowned sitar player Ravi Shankar for nearly 30 years, including Shankar’s appearances at Monterey Pop and Woodstock in the late ’60s.

Hussain says his father was not a strict teacher, preferring to guide — not mold: “In a way, that’s great because if somebody is a strict teacher to you, they press their point of view into your head so much that you end up being a carbon copy. He wanted me to find my own way, because improvising requires that. … He let me decide my mode of transport to get through.”

Other than his father, many of Hussain’s influences were not Indian musicians, but rather Latin percussionists, jazz drummers, and others he encountered after arriving in America. They include Nigerian drum master Babatunde Olatunji, Brazilian Airto Moreira, Billy Cobham, Tony Williams, Santana’s conga player Armando Peraza and many more.

“What has happened is my tabla playing has changed and because of the ability to improvise, I have been able to sort of transpose rhythmic ideas and patterns from all these different worlds of rhythm onto my tabla,” Hussain explains. “It has become more of a concoction of world rhythm ideas and not just limited to Indian drumming.”

The excitement that motivates

In addition to his current tour, Hussain has a host of other projects in the works. He is co-producing a new album from friend and Planet Drum partner Mickey Hart. He is preparing for an upcoming tour with banjo player Bela Fleck and bassist Edgar Meyer. He wrote a concerto for tabla and symphony orchestra, which was commissioned and recently premiered in Switzerland, England and India. The work has an upcoming premiere at the Kennedy Center, played by the National Symphony Orchestra.

Hussain is even writing music for a ballet company, LINES, based in San Francisco.

“That excitement of discovering new things and going out and finding new musicians to work with, and therefore seeing your instrument from their point of view — those shades and nooks and crannies that you may not have noticed— you discover different ways of playing your own music and addressing your own instrument,” Hussain says. “That’s the excitement that motivates me and keeps me going.”

On Stage

Zakir Hussain and Rahul Sharma perform at Shannon Hall at the Wisconsin Union Theater, 800 Langdon St., Madison, at 8 p.m. April 27. Tickets are $25–$36 and available in person at the box office in Memorial Union, First Floor, 800 Langdon St. or the box office in Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave., East Campus Mall side of the building; by phone at 608-265-2787; or online at union.wisc.edu. For more information, visit zakirhussain.com.