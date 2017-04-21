Self-induced strip search

An unknown man stripped naked on the tarmac at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport on April 5. Police persuaded him to put on his clothes before handing him over to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s office. No word yet on his motive.

Over and out

In a last-ditch effort to avoid being voted off the reality TV show Survivor: Game Changers, Jeff Varner outed his tribemate Zeke Smith as transgender. The strategy backfired and Varner was the one who got the boot. Varner, who’s an out gay man, also lost his job as a real-estate agent in North Carolina.

Bull hockey

The artist who created Wall Street’s “Charging Bull” is not pleased that the sculpture known as “Fearless Girl” was placed facing his work without his permission. Italian-American sculptor Arturo Di Modica is challenging the city officials who issued a permit for the bronze girl, which was installed for International Women’s Day and is to remain at the site until February 2018.

More to remember

As if it’s not hard enough trying to remember all your internet passwords, soon it will be harder to recall your Wisconsin license plate information. The plates have featured six characters for more than 30 years, but the state Department of Transportation expects to begin issuing plates with seven numbers and letters later this month. The inventory of six-character plates is exhausted.

Channeling Trump

A Republican candidate for the New Jersey General Assembly lost his party’s support after a video surfaced of him sexually harassing a woman. Slurring his words as he spoke, Brian McDowell, a former contestant on NBC’s The Apprentice, can be heard saying, “You should f— me. It would really be good. Listen, you never know.” The president couldn’t have said it better.

Flower kittens

Colorado veterinarians Michele and Nicholas Anderson “invited” two rescue kittens to their March wedding and included them in photos. They told local media they brought the kittens, Jeeves and Houdini, along on their wedding day to raise awareness about animal welfare issues.

The proof is in the T-shirt

Police in Pennsylvania say they arrested a man wearing a Drunk Lives Matter shirt — for drunken driving. At the time he was pulled over, the man’s blood-alcohol content was about two and a half times the state’s legal limit for drivers.

Diabolic cheating

A Chicago judge recently dismissed a lawsuit brought by a Satanist, who challenged several Illinois laws for violating his constitutional rights to free expression, including adultery. David Mayle said Satanism encourages adultery and the lawsuit was a preemptive action to prevent his unlawful arrest. He said the state law had also a “chilling effect” on his “future relationships.”

Dangerous deliveries

A boom in internet retail sales is good for the bottom line at the U.S. Postal Service — but it comes with a cost for carriers. The number of carriers suffering dog bites increased by 206 in 2016, up to 6,755. The number is the highest in three decades. The most dangerous place for postal carriers to encounter dogs was Los Angeles, where there were 80 attacks.

Bye-bye, Bill

Fox News has fired Bill O’Reilly after dozens of advertisers — from Hyundai and BMW to T. Rowe Price and Allstate — pulled their ads from The O’Reilly Factor. The businesses fled Fox after allegations went public that O’Reilly sexually harassed several women. The New York Times said the faux-news host paid five women $13 million to settle claims against him for inappropriate conduct.

Urine Indiana

The Indiana House in mid-April voted to send to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb a bill banning the sale of synthetic urine. The measure creates criminal penalties for storeowners who sell products designed to fraudulently pass drug or alcohol tests. State law already forbade using substances to falsify a drug test, but not the sale of the products used to do so.

Did Trump hire him?

An agent on Vice President Mike Pence’s security detail was suspended after the agent was discovered leaving a prostitute’s room at a Maryland hotel.