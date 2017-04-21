The Set List — April 22 to May 6

Wade Vonasek, Staff writer

AIMEE MANN

8 p.m. on April 30 at The Pabst Theater (Lower Level) in Milwaukee; $35; pabsttheater.org

7:30 p.m. on May 2 at Barrymore Theatre in Madison; $39.50; barrymorelive.com

Singer/songwriter Aimee Mann achieved success with her former band ’Til Tuesday in 1984 with the song “Voices Carry.” She has since gone on to a successful solo career, distributing her own music via her label SuperEgo Records, including 2017’s Mental Illness, her first album in five years. Mann’s track “Save Me” from the Paul Thomas Anderson film Magnolia was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1999.

TODD RUNDGREN

8 p.m. on May 4 at The Pabst Theater in Milwaukee; $39.50 to $59.50; pabsttheater.org

Todd Rundgren is truly a renaissance man in the music world. Since starting out with ’60s cult group The Nazz, he has had an extensive solo career with hits such as “I Saw the Light,” “Hello It’s Me,” “Can We Still Be Friends” and “Bang the Drum.” Rundgren has produced albums by Patti Smith, Cheap Trick, Psychedelic Furs, Meatloaf, XTC, Grand Funk Railroad and Hall and Oates, as well as composed the music for several television series, including Pee Wee’s Playhouse and Crime Story. His new album White Knight will be out May 12 and features guests such as Trent Reznor, Daryl Hall, Donald Fagen, Joe Walsh, Joe Satriani and others.

BISHOP BRIGGS

8 p.m. on April 30 at Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee; $17.50 advance, $22.50 day of show; pabsttheater.org

Born in London to Scottish parents and raised in Japan and Hong Kong, Bishop Briggs has been writing her own songs since age 7. She blends folk, pop and electronic music into a unique sound, with a voice that has been likened to singers such as Janis Joplin, Florence Welch, Aretha Franklin and Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes. Briggs has opened for Coldplay, Passion Pit and Kaleo and played at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.’

MEAT PUPPETS

8 p.m. on May 5 at Shank Hall in Milwaukee; $22; shankhall.com

Meat Puppets debuted in 1980, signing with punk label SST Records. The group evolved its sound from its punk rock roots, becoming “an unmistakable blend of cosmic country and punk rock filtered through countless acid trips, dog-eared comic books and their eclectic record collections.” The band gained considerable exposure when the Kirkwood brothers — two of the Meat Puppets’ founding members — served as guest musicians on Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged performance in 1993. The group’s next release, 1994’s Too High to Die, was its most successful album to date. Mike Watt (Minutemen, Firehose) and the Jom and Terry Show, as well as Porcupine (with Greg Norton of Hüsker Dü) open the show.

PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO

8 p.m. on May 3 at The Northern Lights Theater at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino in Milwaukee; $65 to $75; paysbig.com

Pat Benatar is a four-time Grammy winner and had multiple gold, platinum and multi-platinum albums in the ’80s, along with 19 Top-40 singles such as “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Love Is a Battlefield” and “We Belong.” Neil Giraldo joined Benatar as her guitarist in 1979, and was later her producer and arranger. Eventually, the two married. Benatar recently joined forces with producer, songwriter and artist Linda Perry to release “Shine,” her first new song in more than a decade, to support the Women’s March on Washington.

ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE

7:30 p.m. on May 3 at The Frequency in Madison; $12; madisonfrequency.com

Founded in 1995, Acid Mothers Temple (and its subsequent offshoots) is a Japanese psychedelic rock band led by guitarist Kawabata Makoto and influenced by progressive rock and krautrock. Called “a freak-out group for the 21st century,” the band has released albums frequently on a number of international record labels, as well as the Acid Mothers Temple family record label, including its latest Wake to a New Dawn of Another Astro Era.