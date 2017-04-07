Progressives respond to Gorsuch confirmation to Supreme Court

The Wisconsin Gazette

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. Here’s reaction from leaders of progressive groups.

Democracy for America’s Charles Chamberlain: “Neil Gorsuch is a ticking time bomb for the Republican party and Donald Trump. The Republican party will own every single vote Gorsuch takes that sides with corporations against American workers, eliminates protections for handicap kids or LGBT families, and results in the deaths of women when abortion rights are dismantled.

“We thank the Democrats who filibustered Neil Gorsuch for standing with the millions of Americans confronting Donald Trump’s hate-fueled agenda every day in communities across the country.”

Kieran Suckling, executive director of the Center for Biological Diversity: “The only winners today are the secret billionaire financiers of this two-year judicial coup against President Obama’s excellent Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, It’s not just the process that has stunk. Gorsuch’s legal philosophy is bad news for the environment, workers’ rights, wildlife protection and clean elections. He may look like a Boy Scout but many of his opinions are more from Darth Vader. This cynical scheme by the Republicans will cast a long shadow on the Supreme Court for years to come.”

Wade Henderson, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights: “The confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court is an unhappy day to those Americans committed to justice and equality for all. His confirmation will forever be tainted by the Republican Senate majority’s callous disregard for the historic rules and traditions of the Senate. Judge Gorsuch’s ascension to the Court was abetted by his refusal to answer questions on his views on basic settled law like Brown v. Board of Education.”

Russell Roybal, deputy executive director of National LGBTQ Task Force: “Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation to the Supreme Court represents the triumph of bullying over moderation. Taking their lead from the Bully-in-Chief Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell twisted and turned the rules of the Senate to ram this extremist nominee through — slashing and burning safeguards for moderation, such as the rule calling for a 60 votes threshold needed to confirm an Associate Supreme Court Justice. We now have a new Justice who is so conservative that he makes Antonin Scalia look moderate.”

Equality California executive director Rick Zbur: “The confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and the vote to eliminate longstanding Senate filibuster rules place the civil rights of every LGBT American at risk.”

One Wisconsin Now executive director Scot Ross: “It appears the only place theft is not a crime is in Ron Johnson’s Republican-controlled U.S. Senate.

“For six years, Ron Johnson helped lead the greatest obstruction against a president filling judicial vacancies in American history. Today, he put the wants of tantrum-throwing Donald Trump before the needs of the people of Wisconsin. Ron Johnson helped rewrite generations of Senate precedent to give a lifetime Supreme Court appointment to a radical extremist who thinks women and LGBT persons are second-class citizens.

“Today, Tammy Baldwin stood up for the people of Wisconsin and Ron Johnson stood up for Donald Trump.”

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD: “Republicans in the Senate just destroyed a steadfast American tradition for the purpose of confirming a person to the U.S. Supreme Court who will most certainly vote in opposition to the safety and well-being of the LGBTQ community and many marginalized groups for his entire career on the bench. With his history of siding against transgender Americans and arguing against marriage equality, Neil Gorsuch is yet another reprehensible pawn in the Trump Administration’s goal of erasing the LGBTQ community from the fabric of America.”