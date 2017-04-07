Ongoing

Imagine Shakespeare’s Macbeth, which has more than 20 characters, being performed by only four actors. Now imagine those four actors working in a space that allows for the creation of 3D holographic projections. Umbrella Group Theatre presents this new adaptation of Macbeth in partnership with Marquette University School of Engineering Visualization Lab (MARVL), 1637 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee, April 7–21 (see website for showtimes). Tickets are $30. 414-254-6375 or ugmke.com.

The second annual SWAN Day MKE features more than 150 original swan-themed artworks. The exhibition runs through April 22 at RedLine Milwaukee, 2nd Floor Artist in Residence (AIR) Gallery, 1422 N. Fourth St. Exhibition hours are Thursdays 10 a.m.–7 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Admission is free. Additionally, artists and audience members are participating in a drive to collect menstrual supplies for women served by Meta House and Lutheran Social Services Refugee Resettlement Aid. 414-491-9088 or redlineartmke.org.

The UWM Department of Theatre presents two of Shakespeare’s plays in Faith & Jealousy: Othello and Much Ado About Nothing. The plays will be performed on alternating nights, each played by five actors in all 18 roles. The production takes place at Kenilworth Five-0-Eight, 1925 E. Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, with performances running Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Dates for Much Ado are April 12, 14, 16, 20 and 22, and Othello on April 13, 15, 19, 21 and 23. Tickets are $11, with discounted tickets available for seniors and UWM faculty and staff. 414-229-4308 or arts.uwm.edu/tickets.

Inspiration Studios offers a mixed-media exhibit by seven Riverwest residents. Six Chicks and a Rooster can be viewed at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd St., West Allis. The exhibit runs through April 30, available for viewing on Wednesdays 4–6 p.m. There also will be an opening reception on April 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and a closing reception April 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. 414-587-3474 or inspirationstudiosgallery.com.

Called the “greatest living interpreter of Groucho Marx’s material” by The New York Times, Frank Ferrante brings his production, An Evening with Groucho, to the Stackner Cabaret at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, 108 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, through May 28. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $20 to $65. 414-224-9490 or milwaukeerep.com.

A tale of loss and survival is told through vivid textile works of art in the touring exhibition, Fabric of Survival: The Art of Esther Nisenthal Krinitz, running from Feb. 17 to May 26 at Jewish Museum Milwaukee, 1360 N. Prospect Ave. in Milwaukee. Museum hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults; $6 for seniors; $4 for students; and free for children under age 6 and active duty military. 414-390-5730 or jewishmuseummilwaukee.org

April 9 to April 18

After a well-received debut in 2014, Frankly Music presents the return of classical string group The Miró Quartet, April 10 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 914 E. Knapp St., Milwaukee. Tickets are $10 to $30. franklymusic.org

The TransLiberation Art Coalition Spring Show will feature art, music, food, goods and more from the local transgender, gender-queer and non-binary community. Performers include the band Token Minority and transfeminine author Cali Juniper reading excerpts from her novella The Calm and the Storm. The event also features paintings, drawings, photography, educational materials, baked goods and more. The show takes place April 15 from noon to 4 p.m. at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave., Madison. Admission is free. 608-515-9410 or transliberation.space.

April 19 to April 25

Best known for his work as a stand-up comedian, Demetri Martin also was a contributor on The Daily Show and had his own Comedy Central series Important Things with Demetri Martin. He brings his unconventional stand-up to The Orpheum Theater, 216 State St., Madison, April 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $37. 608-250-2600 or madisonorpheum.com.

Actor and comedian Chris Tucker is best known for starring in the Rush Hour film series, and also appeared in Friday with Ice Cube and Money Talks with Charlie Sheen. He was a favorite on Russell Simmons’ HBO Def Comedy Jam in the ’90s. Tucker brings his stand-up to The Riverside Theater, 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, on April 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $60. 414-286-3663 or pabsttheater.org.

Sunnyvale residents Randy — a cheeseburger-eating ex-male prostitute — and Mr. Lahey, an out-of-control drunken ex-cop trailer park supervisor, leave the set of their television series Trailer Park Boys to bring their No Pants Unpissed U.S. Tour to Turner Hall Ballroom, 1040 N. Fourth St., Milwaukee, April 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. 414-286-3663 or pabsttheater.org.

Early Music Now presents Who Killed Leclair? It’s an investigation of the murder of composer Jean-Marie Leclair (1697–1764) and an exploration of his music, performed by young Montreal ensemble Infusion Baroque. The group won the Grand Prize winner in the 2014 Early Music America Baroque Performance Competition. The performance takes place April 22 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 914 E. Knapp St., Milwaukee. Tickets are $29 to $46. 414-225-3113 or earlymusicnow.org.

Stephanie Miller brings her Sexy Liberal Resistance Tour to Madison. It’s “a show for every American who’s uneasy with putting a landlord with a reality show in charge of fighting ISIS.” The satirical comedy show stars radio host Stephanie Miller, as well as John Fugelsang and Frangela. The show hits the Barrymore Theater, 2090 Atwood Ave. in Madison, at 8 p.m. April 22. General Admission tickets are $50, with a VIP package (available only by phone and online) that includes a Meet and Greet after the show and early entry with preferred seating, for $150. 608-241-8864 or barrymorelive.com.

From bluegrass and rock to Bach and baroque, the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet has established a diverse and impressive résumé of music over 40 years. The group performs at the Wisconsin Union Theater in Shannon Hall, 800 Langdon St., Madison, April 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $48, with discounted tickets available to UW-Madison students, faculty and staff. 608-265-2787 or union.wisc.edu.

Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience is a high-energy stunt-dog show that is “visual, unique in format, professionally presented on the microphone, has seamless transitions, is choreographed to music, and features the world’s most talented performing dogs.” The production comes to Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St. in Milwaukee, for two shows on April 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $35. 414-273-7206 or marcuscenter.org.