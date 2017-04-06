By Louis Weisberg and Lisa Neff

A rehab hospital near Las Vegas added two video poker machines to its gym. The hospital treats people recovering from traumatic injuries, strokes and neurological disorders and therapists say the gaming machines can improve cognitive abilities. That’s a pretty good payout.

Pass the syrup

Police in Lakeland, Florida, cited a man for obstructing the roadway and disrupting the free flow of traffic after he set up a TV tray in the middle of a busy intersection to eat pancakes. Authorities located the man from a video posted to Facebook and shared in an instant message with the Lakeland PD.

Sea weed

A man strolling the shore at Daytona Beach, Florida, came across what looked like a giant cigar — and actually was a giant cigar, sort of. The morning walker had found a water-soaked bale of marijuana — weighing about 10 pounds wet. Based on the barnacles attached, the soggy weed was in the water about two weeks.

Minus a ‘gay moment’

Kuwait’s National Cinema Company said the government was blocking screenings of Disney’s new Beauty and the Beast because of what director Bill Condon has happily described as an “exclusively gay moment” in the film. The theater company said the musical would return to Kuwait theaters after edits. The notice to theaters said the screenings were canceled due to “unforeseen difficulties.”

Banana bust

Spanish police in Valencia and Malaga arrested two men for allegedly transporting about 15 pounds of cocaine inside 57 fake bananas packaged in a shipment of real bananas. The coke-packed resin bananas were discovered last fall, prompting an investigation that led to the arrests in late March. Authorities also found cocaine hidden inside the flaps of the boxes containing the fruit.

Hands-free phone calls

Fox News star Bill O’Reilly has settled sexual harassment lawsuits filed by five women, who have received payouts totaling about $13 million, according to an investigation by The New York Times. The women either worked for O’Reilly or appeared on his show. They complained about a variety of misbehaviors, including phone calls in which it sounded as if O’Reilly was masturbating.

The other Nunes

A Seattle man who has the last name “Nunes” is being inundated with tweets aimed at House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif. But Roll Call reported that he’s having fun with the confusion. For example, “I did not collude, or sell my soul, but I did stay at a Holiday Inn last night,” the other Nunes tweeted after one Twitter assault.

Lost and found

Uber recently revealed some of the weirdest things its customers have left in its drivers’ vehicles, including a cape, a smoke machine, a violin, a bullet-proof vest, a cut-out of an elf, a rubber mallet and a pair of Harry Potter glasses.

Expensive snack

A Flamin’ Hot Cheeto said to look like Harambe the Gorilla sold for nearly $100,000 during a bidding war on eBay. Harambe was shot last year after a 3-year-old boy climbed into his enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. The killing touched off an outcry from animal rights activists.

Changing diapers

“On March 12th Ivanka’s diaper bags disappeared from the Bed Bath & Beyond site at the same time they disappeared from the site of its web-only subsidiary, Buy Buy Baby,” boasted Shannon Coulter, co-founder of the Grab Your Wallet boycott of all things Trump. She said BB&B is the 24th company to dump Trump products since the campaign began.

Sharknado for real

Australian paramedic Lisa Smith was assessing the extent of flooding from Cyclone Debbie when she was shocked to come across a dead bull shark in a puddle on the ground. The predator was apparently swept up in the deluge caused by heavy rain and 160-mile-per-hour winds and left behind when the waters receded.

Signing off

A Rhode Island man was caught on video stealing restroom signs from the doors of the men’s and women’s bathrooms at a convenience store. He was arrested after agreeing to return the men’s room sign but refusing to return the women’s bathroom.

A penny’s worth

Police in Florida are searching for a woman they say pulled a pair of guns on a store clerk for refusing to accept a jar of dirty pennies as payment. Police say the woman told the clerk she was going to kill him, then left the store and returned with two guns. The clerk sustained only minor injuries, and the woman fled in a vehicle.