Main Menu

  4. Tate gallery display’s Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door

Tate gallery display’s Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door

Books, Featured, Featured News, LGBT, News April 04,2017

A portrait of Oscar Wilde that once hung above the writer’s fireplace has gone on display at London’s Tate Britain gallery along with the door to Wilde’s prison cell.

The full-length painting of a dapper Wilde by Robert Goodloe Harper Pennington was sold to pay debts as Wilde awaited trial for gross indecency. In 1895, Wilde was sentenced to two years in prison, a period that inspired his poem “The Ballad of Reading Gaol.”

The items are part of the Tate exhibition “Queer British Art,” which charts work “that relates to lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer identities” in the century before homosexuality was partially decriminalized in 1967.

The show runs until Oct. 1. It includes works by Duncan Grant, Dora Carrington, Cecil Beaton, Francis Bacon and David Hockney.

Tags art Gay LGBT oscar wilde poem portrait tate gallery

Lisa Neff

Lisa Neff is senior news editor for the Wisconsin Gazette.

Related articles

Activists protest as NCAA agrees to consider North Carolina for championship events
Featured, Featured News, LGBT, News, Sports April 04,2017
Report: Chechnya rounds up more than 100 men suspected of homosexuality, 3 killed
Featured News, LGBT, News April 03,2017
Deal made on HB2 compromises the health, well-being of LGBT citizens
Editorials, Featured News, LGBT, Views & Opinions April 02,2017

Newsletter

Community News

Log In / Register

Log In

Find us on Facebook