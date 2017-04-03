Tuesday is Election Day in Wisconsin. Are you ready to vote?

Common Cause

Tomorrow we choose Wisconsin’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, the person who will determine what our state’s educational landscape will look like for the next four years.

Let that sink in.

We’ll also cast a vote for a Supreme Court Justice, Court of Appeals Judge (in Districts 1, 2, and 4) and various members of our local governments.

Do not sit this election out. Make sure you are ready now to go to the polls tomorrow.

First, look over the IDs pictured left to ensure you have a photo ID that can be used for voting.

If you already have a Wisconsin driver license or one of the other acceptable forms of ID for voting, then you’re “ID ready.” Just remember to bring it with you when you head to your polling place!

What if you don’t have an acceptable ID for voting on Election Day?

You can ask for and vote with a provisional ballot. But, for your ballot to be counted, you MUST either come back to your polling place with an acceptable form of ID before it closes at 8:00 pm tomorrow OR bring your ID to your municipal clerk’s office by 4 pm. .the Friday after the election (April 7).



For more on getting a free ID for voting, see our voter ID fact sheet or visit Bring It to the Ballot.

Are you a college student planning to use your student ID for voting?

If you do not have one of the other forms of photo ID pictured above, and you are a college student hoping to use your student ID and a proof of enrollment document as your “voter ID,” look up your school NOW on the appropriate list linked below to see if your current student ID is an acceptable form of ID for voting. If your student ID cannot be used for voting, you can find out if a separate school-issued “voter photo ID” is available and how to get one.

University of Wisconsin – 4-Year Schools

University of Wisconsin – 2-Year Schools

Wisconsin Private Universities & Colleges

Wisconsin Technical Colleges

Are you registered to vote?

Before you head out to the polls, check to see that you are registered to vote at your current address. If you are not, be sure to bring a proof of residence document (hard copy or electronic on your cell phone or tablet) when you go to the polls on Tuesday so that you can register there.

Where is your polling place?

To find out where to go to cast your ballot, visit the “Find My Polling Place” page on the Wisconsin Election Commission’s My Vote Wisconsin website and type in your address.

What’s on your ballot?

Visit the Wisconsin Election Commission’s “What’s on My Ballot” page and type in your address to see a sample ballot.

Remember – every election is important. Make your voice heard tomorrow.