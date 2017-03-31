LGBT rights group releases health care index

The Wisconsin Gazette

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation released its 10th edition of the Healthcare Equality Index. Of the facilities surveyed, 303 earned HRC’s “Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” designation.

HRC also assigned numerical scores to the health care facilities — three quarters of the facilities that participated in the survey scored 80 points or above.

In a press statement, HRC president Chad Griffin said the index “reminds us again that though we have made tremendous gains over the past decade, there is still much more work left for us to do.”

A look at the scores…

In the 2017 report, 303 facilities — 51 percent of those actively participating in the survey — met HRC’s criteria to earn the “Leader” designation.

Health care facilities in Wisconsin to receive the “Leader” designation include: NorthLakes Community Clinic in Iron River, American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison, UW Health at American Center in Madison, VA William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee and VA Clement J. Zablocki Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Another 144 facilities earned a “Top Performer” designation for scoring between 80 and 95 points.

In addition to the scoring criteria, the 2017 HEI included a fifth section focusing on responsible citizenship and calling out activity that would undermine LGBTQ equality or inclusive patient care. Healthcare facilities may have 25 points deducted from their score for a large-scale official or public anti-LGBTQ blemish on their records.

This year, Johns Hopkins Hospital became the first and only facility to receive this deduction.

Of the hospitals that did not actively participate in the 2017 HEI but were scored based on HRC’s research, only 61 percent have nondiscrimination policies that include both “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” and only 52 percent were found to have an LGBTQ-inclusive employment non-discrimination policy.

However, HRC said 95 percent of these facilities were committed to equal visitation, close to the rate of the facilities that actively participated in the survey.

HRC highlighted in the survey report the work taking place at two transgender youth clinics — GENECIS at Children’s Health in Dallas and the Center for Child and Adolescent Gender Care at Duke Children’s Hospital in Durham, North Carolina.

Legislative attacks on the transgender communities in both states underscore the importance of the care and affirmation these clinics are providing transgender youth, according to HRC.