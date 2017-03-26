The Associated Press

Gov. Scott Walker’s approval rating is at 45 percent as he prepares for a likely run for a third term.

The Marquette University Law School poll released last week showed that 45 percent of respondents approve of the job Walker is doing while 48 percent disapprove. That’s up 3 percent from the 42 percent rating he had last October.

The poll also found more respondents had an unfavorable view of Walker (51 percent) than Donald Trump (48 percent), though Walker’s favorable rating (45 percent) was also higher than Trump’s (42 percent).

Walker’s approval level has been up and down in the Marquette poll over the past few years, bottoming out at 37 percent in September 2015 shortly after he ended his presidential campaign.

But his rating is below the 50 percent approval he had at this point before he ran for a second term in 2014.

The poll finds that 39 percent approve of the job performance of Republican Sen. Ron Johnson while 40 percent approve of Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan’s approval rating sits at 45 percent.

The poll surveyed 800 registered voters between March 13 and March 16 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.