One Wisconsin Now rolls out ‘Rebellion’ activist calendar

One Wisconsin Now this week rolled out an online calendar for activists to post events and to find out what’s happening all across the state.

“There’s incredible energy and determination by the hardworking people of Wisconsin to fight back and to have their voices heard,” One Wisconsin Now program director Analiese Eicher said in a news release. “What we’ve put together is a great tool for people to use to publicize their events and to connect with other activists and work together.”

The calendar is at onewisconsinnow.org/rebellion/.

Using an online form, organizers can post information on the page hosted on One Wisconsin Now’s website about what, when and where they’ll be holding events and actions on national, state and community issues.

Events will be listed chronologically and users can access information about events that may be going on near them from a map of the state.

The calendar also allows users to sign up to attend actions and a notice will be sent to the event organizer.

Eicher said, “Our calendar is one more way to help people get out, speak up and fight back for our country, our state and our communities. The special interests may be getting their way with the Republicans in charge today with their lobbyists and their campaign cash. But that only works if we let them get away with it by staying home and staying quiet.”

