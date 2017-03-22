WiG and AP reports

A northern Wisconsin woman is expected to face charges after 38 wolf-dogs and 14 horses were seized from the Crandon area.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says authorities had received complaints about the owner breeding wolf-dog hybrids — the result of breeding a wolf with a domestic dog.

Residents also complained about the animals frequently escaping and posing a public safety risk.

The ASPCA says it helped with removing, transporting and sheltering the animals.

WSAW-TVreports members of an ASPCA team found the wolf-dog hybrids living in deplorable conditions, many kept on chains without access to proper food or water and suffering from various untreated medical conditions.

Some were found running loose on the property.

Responders also found horses apparently suffering from malnutrition.

Here’s the statement from the ASPCA:

At the request of the Forest County Sheriff’s Department, the ASPCA is assisting with the removal, transport and sheltering of approximately 38 wolf-dog hybrids and 14 horses from a property involved in an animal cruelty investigation in Crandon, Wisconsin. The ASPCA is also assisting with evidence collection, forensic exams, veterinary care, and triage of animals on scene.

The owner was arrested on cruelty-related charges, and other charges are expected to follow. The arrests and seizure are the result of an investigation that began after local authorities received numerous complaints from local residents about the owner breeding wolf-dog hybrids on her property and animals frequently escaping, posing a public safety risk.

A wolf-dog hybrid is part dog and part wolf—the result of breeding a wolf with a domestic dog. Most wolf-dog hybrids are extremely timid and unpredictable, making them generally unsuitable and potentially dangerous pets.

Upon arriving at the scenes, members of the ASPCA Field Investigations and Response team found wolf-dog hybrids living in deplorable conditions, many kept on chains without access to proper food or water and suffering from various untreated medical conditions. Some were found running loose on the property. Responders also discovered horses who appeared to be suffering from neglect and malnutrition. Deceased animals were also found on the property.

“We’re stepping in because the basic mental, social and physical needs of these animals are not being fulfilled and they are suffering from a very poor quality of life,” said Tim Rickey, Vice President of ASPCA Field Investigations and Response. “Our immediate goal is to remove these animals over the next few days and provide much-needed medical care and treatment at our emergency shelter.”

The ASPCA will continue to work through the weekend to establish humane traps to capture loose hybrids and transport them to an emergency shelter at an undisclosed location. The ASPCA will provide daily care, behavioral evaluations and enrichment for these 50+ victims until disposition is determined by the court, and your support is urgently needed.

The animals in this case have been betrayed by the only humans they may have ever known. Your most generous gift today will enable us to continue to be there for these and other victims of animal cruelty across the nation at a moment’s notice, so please act now.

On the web

Video of the rescue.