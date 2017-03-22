Main Menu

High pesticide levels lead to marijuana recall in Oregon

Featured News, National, News, Wellness, WiGWAG March 22,2017

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has issued its first recall of recreational marijuana.

The OLCC says samples of Blue Magoo marijuana contained a level of pesticide residue that exceeds the state limit.

The Capital Press reports the marijuana was grown by Emerald Wave Estate and sold at Buds 4 U in Mapleton, a community 45 miles west of Eugene.

The OLCC said people who bought the pot should dispose of it or return it to the retailer.

OLCC spokesman Mark Pettinger says the retailer noticed the failed pesticide reading in the state’s Cannabis Tracking System on March 10 and immediately notified the agency.

He says the shop sold Blue Magoo to 31 customers between March 8 and March 10.

Pettinger says a wholesaler shipped the pot to the Mapleton store before the test results were entered in the state’s tracking system.

mm

Associated Press

