Apple updates popular 9.7-inch iPad

The Wisconsin Gazette

Apple today updated its most popular-sized iPad, featuring a brighter 9.7-inch Retina display and starting at $329.

The iPad is the world’s most popular tablet and the primary computing device for millions of people around the world.

Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing. said, “New customers and anyone looking to upgrade will love this new iPad for use at home, in school and for work, with its gorgeous Retina display, our powerful A9 chip and access to the more than 1.3 million apps designed specifically for it.”

The iPad features a bright Retina display with more than 3.1 million pixels and is enclosed in a sturdy yet thin aluminum unibody weighing just 1 pound.

The Apple-designed A9 chip with 64‑bit desktop-class architecture delivers fast processing and graphics performance for apps and games, while maintaining an all-day battery life.

The front- and back-facing cameras offer good low-light performance and HD video recording.

iPad comes with iOS 10, which brings more expressive and animated ways to communicate in Messages, new ways to use Siri with favorite apps, redesigned Maps, Photos, Apple Music and News, and the new Home app. Multitasking features include Slide Over, Split View and Picture-in-Picture.

The iPad comes in silver, gold and space gray and starts at $329 for the 32GB with Wi-Fi model and $459 for the 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The iPad will be available for ordering March 24 from Apple.com and starts delivering to customers and arriving next week in Apple Stores.